Detained with drugs ex-employee of SCNS to be placed in detention center

Pretrial restrictions will be chosen today for the former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, detained for illegal drug possession. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The man was detained on the night of December 15. At least 108 grams of hashish were found during a search in his house.

«The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Service on Drug Control. The batch of drugs confiscated from the security officer is considered to be large. He faces up to 12 years in prison. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will choose pretrial restrictions for him today. The investigators insist on taking him into custody,» the law enforcers said.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency yesterday that an employee of the Ninth Service was detained in Bishkek with 10 matchboxes with hashish. The State Committee for National Security clarified that the detainee had previously been dismissed from the national security agencies for non-fulfillment of clauses of the contract and is not currently an employee of the special services.