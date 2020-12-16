14:31
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

Detained with drugs ex-employee of SCNS to be placed in detention center

Pretrial restrictions will be chosen today for the former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, detained for illegal drug possession. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The man was detained on the night of December 15. At least 108 grams of hashish were found during a search in his house.

«The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Service on Drug Control. The batch of drugs confiscated from the security officer is considered to be large. He faces up to 12 years in prison. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will choose pretrial restrictions for him today. The investigators insist on taking him into custody,» the law enforcers said.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency yesterday that an employee of the Ninth Service was detained in Bishkek with 10 matchboxes with hashish. The State Committee for National Security clarified that the detainee had previously been dismissed from the national security agencies for non-fulfillment of clauses of the contract and is not currently an employee of the special services.
link: https://24.kg/english/176889/
views: 22
Print
Related
Employee of Ninth Service of SCNS detained in Bishkek
Men carrying drugs arrested in Petrovka village
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Former Chairman of Financial Police placed in SCNS detention facility
Ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov detained in Bishkek
Ex-deputy chairman of SCNS Duishenbek Chotkaraev detained in Bishkek
Presidential Envoy to Parliament arrested for two months
Presidential Envoy to Parliament Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev detained
Former director of Opera and Ballet Theater Bolotbek Osmonov detained
Drug production suspect arrested in Bishkek
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
14:29
Talant Mamytov congratulates President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day Talant Mamytov congratulates President of Kazakhstan on...
14:22
Detained with drugs ex-employee of SCNS to be placed in detention center
14:06
Woman with counterfeit dollars detained in Bishkek
14:00
Body of homeless man found in Bishkek
13:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 73.4 million people globally