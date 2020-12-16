Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling Cup

Aisuluu Tynybekova won a gold medal in the weight category up to 62 kilograms at the World Cup in women’s wrestling.

She reached the final, winning three ahead-of-time victories with a score 10: 0, 10: 0, 13: 2.

During the fight for first place, she defeated Anastasia Grigoryeva from Latvia with a score 14: 0.

Meerim Zhumanazarova also reached the final in the weight category up to 68 kilograms, which is scheduled for December 16 evening.

Earlier, Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a gold medal.

Due to the postponement of the Olympics, UWW decided to host a full-fledged world championship. But after some countries refused to participate, the organizers decided to call the competition the Individual World Cup.

The individual World Cup in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling takes place on December 10-20 in Belgrade (Serbia).