09:52
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling Cup

Aisuluu Tynybekova won a gold medal in the weight category up to 62 kilograms at the World Cup in women’s wrestling.

She reached the final, winning three ahead-of-time victories with a score 10: 0, 10: 0, 13: 2.

During the fight for first place, she defeated Anastasia Grigoryeva from Latvia with a score 14: 0.

Meerim Zhumanazarova also reached the final in the weight category up to 68 kilograms, which is scheduled for December 16 evening.

Earlier, Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a gold medal.

Due to the postponement of the Olympics, UWW decided to host a full-fledged world championship. But after some countries refused to participate, the organizers decided to call the competition the Individual World Cup.

The individual World Cup in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling takes place on December 10-20 in Belgrade (Serbia).
link: https://24.kg/english/176828/
views: 71
Print
Related
Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 4th place at World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling
National team of Kyrgyzstan wins one more medal at World Wrestling Cup
Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold at World Wrestling Cup
Kyrgyzstani Ruslan Tsarev wins bronze medal at World Wrestling Cup
Aisuluu Tynybekova takes 1st place at United World Wrestling virtual tournament
Kyrgyz wrestler defends title of One FC champion
Aisuluu Tynybekova shares pictures from photoshoot in national style
Wrestler Muslim Evloyev not found among militants killed in Ingushetia
Freestyle wrestler representing Kyrgyzstan killed in Ingushetia
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
09:42
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek district...
09:33
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling Cup
15 December, Tuesday
21:21
Employee of Ninth Service of SCNS detained in Bishkek
21:16
At least 78 international observers accredited for presidential elections
21:08
State Registration Service presents sample of new biometric passport
18:44
Sadyr Japarov: Two of my co-fathers-in-law got positions after October events
18:30
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan