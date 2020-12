At least 78 international observers will be engaged in monitoring and preparation for the early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Most of the representatives were sent by the CIS IPA (34) and the OSCE ODIHR (33). In addition, 13 local observers from domestic NGOs have been also accredited.

The election campaign started today. It will end at 8:00 on January 9, 2021.