Kyrgyzstan registers lower influenza incidence compared to last year

According to real-time data from the Ministry of Health, the incidence of influenza is 2.4 times lower than for the same period last year. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a press conference today.

According to him, traditionally, the outbreak of influenza occurs in late December — early January. Vaccination is used as a preventive measure. This year it is planned to vaccinate more than 900,000 people.

«According to the plan, 284,188 people from the risk group have been vaccinated against flu from September to November. At the third stage, another 550,000 doses of influenza vaccine were received. It was distributed among all districts and cities. Vaccination is underway among risk groups in Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions and Bishkek,» the deputy minister said.

At the same time, he urged the population to get vaccination and be more careful, because infection with flu and coronavirus simultaneously may be very dangerous.
