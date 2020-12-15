14:03
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

Men carrying drugs arrested in Petrovka village

Police officers detained two men involved in drug trafficking in Petrovka village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported today.

«A Honda Fit car with a 22-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger was stopped. About 21.58 grams of hashish were found during a personal search. When inspecting the car, the police officers found 9 briquettes of hashish with a total weight of 4,236 kg belonging to the driver in the trunk,» the statement says.

The drug carriers were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigation of the criminal case continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/176749/
views: 40
Print
Related
Eight kilograms of marijuana confiscated from man in Dzheti-Oguz
Heroin for over 1 million soms confiscated from man in Osh city
Kazakhstani trying to sell 37 kg of hashish detained in Kyrgyzstan
Members of organized crime group arrested with large batch of drugs in Leilek
Three men carrying drugs detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Turkey with counterfeit money and drugs
Resident of Toktogul detained with 540 kilograms of drugs and weapons
Man arrested for storage of 2 kg of drugs in Kadamdzhai
Drug production suspect arrested in Bishkek
Employee of State Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan arrested with drugs
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
15 December, Tuesday
13:53
Men carrying drugs arrested in Petrovka village Men carrying drugs arrested in Petrovka village
13:43
State Registration Service presents top 10 vehicle brands in Kyrgyzstan
13:24
Presidential elections: 3,552,582 voters registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:46
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
12:29
Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 4th place at World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling