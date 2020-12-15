Men carrying drugs arrested in Petrovka village

Police officers detained two men involved in drug trafficking in Petrovka village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported today.

«A Honda Fit car with a 22-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger was stopped. About 21.58 grams of hashish were found during a personal search. When inspecting the car, the police officers found 9 briquettes of hashish with a total weight of 4,236 kg belonging to the driver in the trunk,» the statement says.

The drug carriers were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigation of the criminal case continues.