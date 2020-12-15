State Registration Service presents top 10 vehicle brands in Kyrgyzstan

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan presented the top 10 vehicle brands in the republic. According to the press service of the state agency, Unaa state institution has registered 1,412,206 vehicles and 1,705 different brands of vehicles in Kyrgyzstan as of December 2020.

Most of the vehicles moving on Kyrgyz roads are made by the German multinational automotive corporation Mercedes-Benz. Subordinate institution of the State Registration Service has registered 138,262 Mercedes-Benz cars in the republic.

The Soviet and Russian automobile manufacturing company AvtoVAZ takes the second place — 136,539 such vehicles were registered.

South Korean Daewoo vehicles, which have been produced since 1992 in Uzbekistan, take the 3rd place with 133,594 registered cars.

Toyota and Honda Japanese vehicles took the 4th and 5th places in list; there are 124,847 and 117,021 such cars in Kyrgyzstan, respectively.

Vehicle brands from Korea, Germany, Russia, Japan took the places from the 5th to 10th.