Former Chairman of Financial Police placed in SCNS detention facility

Former chairman of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan, Bakir Tairov, was placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made on December 11.

«Bakir Tairov will be in custody until February 2, 2021,» representatives of the court said.

Ex-chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police) Bakir Tairov was detained on December 10. According to the investigation, in October 2020, the former official, under the pretext of the need to finance one of the political parties, forced one of the heads of state bodies to hand over money to him.
