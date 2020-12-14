11:53
Gold smuggling: Duishenbek Chotkaraev taken into custody

Involvement of the former first deputy chairman — director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Duishenbek Chotkaraev in the criminal case on smuggling of gold has been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The investigation received irrefutable evidence of direct involvement of Duishenbek Chotkaraev in the illegal release of persons detained for smuggling and return of confiscated jewelry.

«On December 12, the Prosecutor General’s Office notified Duishenbek Chotkaraev of suspicion of committing crimes under the Articles «Abuse of official position» and «Economic smuggling» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek imposed a preventive measure on him in the form of detention in the SCNS pretrial detention center until the end of the investigation,» the SCNS said.

The former employee of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security was detained within a gold smuggling case. In addition, the ex-head of the Anti-Corruption Service, Duishenbek Chotkaraev, is also involved in the case. He was interrogated as a witness.

In March 2019, the Military Prosecutor’s Office began investigation of several criminal cases related to the smuggling of jewelry by individual suppliers in collusion with SCNS officers. In 2017, one of the operational units of the state committee seized 22 kilograms of gold jewelry smuggled into the country. Then the leadership of the State Committee for National Security illegally ordered to stop the pre-investigation check and return the seized products. Suppliers of the smuggled goods have been prosecuted.

In addition, the State Committee for National Security established involvement of ex-deputy head of the department Bolot Suyumbaev in this case. He is wanted.
