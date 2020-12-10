22:29
Former Deputy Chairman of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan put on wanted list

Former Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Bolot Suyumbaev, has been put on the wanted list. Press center of the state committee reported.

In the framework of pre-trial proceedings on the fact of gold smuggling, irrefutable evidence was obtained about Bolot Suyumbaev’s involvement in this crime. The latter was repeatedly summoned for interrogation and for other investigative actions.

«In connection with non-attendance of Bolot Suyumbaev, the investigation bodies of the State Committee for National Security issued a notice in absentia of suspicion of committing a crime under the Articles «Abuse of official position» and «Economic smuggling» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He has been put on the wanted list,» the SCNS said.

The former employee of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security was detained within a gold smuggling case. In addition, the ex-head of the Anti-Corruption Service, Duishonbek Chotkaraev, is also involved in the case. He was interrogated as a witness.

In March 2019, the Military Prosecutor’s Office began investigation of several criminal cases related to the smuggling of jewelry by individual suppliers in collusion with SCNS officers. In 2017, one of the operational units of the state committee seized 22 kilograms of gold jewelry smuggled into the country. Then the leadership of the State Committee for National Security illegally ordered to stop the pre-investigation check and return the seized products. Suppliers of the smuggled goods have been prosecuted.
