CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 18 candidates for presidency

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registered 18 presidential candidates at its meeting. They will participate in the early presidential elections:

Aimen Kasenov;

Babyrzhan Tolbaev;

Adakhan Madumarov;

Sadyr Japarov;

Ravshan Dzheenbekov;

Rashid Tagaev;

Eldar Abakirov;

Zhenishbek Baiguttiev;

Arstanbek Abdyldaev;

Kursan Asanov;

Baktybek Kalmamatov;

Myktybek Arstanbek;

Abdil Segizbaev;

Ulukbek Kochkorov;

Kanybek Imanaliev;

Imamidin Tashov;

Klara Sooronkulova;

Kanat Isaev.

Earlier, eight people withdrew from the race. Three more were issued certificates of non-compliance due to outstanding convictions. The Central Election Commission also returned documents to nine candidates. They did not provide a certificate of passing Kyrgyztest. Eleven candidates withdrew earlier. Twelve people were excluded because they did not pay the electoral deposit and did not submit their signature sheets.

Kubanychbek Toktosunov and Kuban Choroev were removed from the race.

Candidates for the highest state post in the country had to submit their signature sheets and transfer money to a deposit account on December 3 by 23.59.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registers candidates for presidency until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.