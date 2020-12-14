11:53
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
English

CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 18 candidates for presidency

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registered 18 presidential candidates at its meeting. They will participate in the early presidential elections:

  • Aimen Kasenov;
  • Babyrzhan Tolbaev;
  • Adakhan Madumarov;
  • Sadyr Japarov;
  • Ravshan Dzheenbekov;
  • Rashid Tagaev;
  • Eldar Abakirov;
  • Zhenishbek Baiguttiev;
  • Arstanbek Abdyldaev;
  • Kursan Asanov;
  • Baktybek Kalmamatov;
  • Myktybek Arstanbek;
  • Abdil Segizbaev;
  • Ulukbek Kochkorov;
  • Kanybek Imanaliev;
  • Imamidin Tashov;
  • Klara Sooronkulova;
  • Kanat Isaev.

Earlier, eight people withdrew from the race. Three more were issued certificates of non-compliance due to outstanding convictions. The Central Election Commission also returned documents to nine candidates. They did not provide a certificate of passing Kyrgyztest. Eleven candidates withdrew earlier. Twelve people were excluded because they did not pay the electoral deposit and did not submit their signature sheets.

Kubanychbek Toktosunov and Kuban Choroev were removed from the race.

Candidates for the highest state post in the country had to submit their signature sheets and transfer money to a deposit account on December 3 by 23.59.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registers candidates for presidency until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/176551/
views: 123
Print
Related
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 23 more international observers
Presidential elections: CEC approves signature sheets of 18 candidates
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names front runners of presidential race
Presidential elections: CEC could open additional polling stations in Russia
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 12 OSCE / ODIHR observers
Presidential elections: CEC returns documents to 13 candidates
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 43 international observers
Presidential elections: 20 candidates submit signature sheets by midnight
Presidential elections: Two more candidates withdraw from race
Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes for UN assistance in presidential elections
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
14 December, Monday
11:35
Former Chairman of Financial Police placed in SCNS detention facility Former Chairman of Financial Police placed in SCNS dete...
11:20
Kyrgyzstani Ruslan Tsarev wins bronze medal at World Wrestling Cup
11:13
Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place in Russian Language Sustainability Index
10:45
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
10:40
Gold smuggling: Duishenbek Chotkaraev taken into custody
12 December, Saturday
16:56
Humanitarian cargo for hospitals delivered to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg