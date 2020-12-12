Medical workers in Kyrgyzstan to be trained in medical waste management

More than 600 employees of 42 medical institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic will receive training in medical waste management. UNDP reports.

One of the acute problems in Kyrgyzstan around the situation with coronavirus infection is the several times increase in the volume of medical waste. This has given rise to an urgent need to assess and improve the healthcare waste management system and to conduct a rapid study of the environmental impact of waste generated from COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization, 15 percent of medical waste is considered hazardous materials through which hospital patients, doctors and other people may get infected.

The United Nations Development Program, with the support of the Government of Japan, has launched comprehensive response to strengthen the public health systems and address the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, as part of assistance to Kyrgyzstan in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Some of these activities are designed as opportunities to create a platform to leverage additional resources, scale up interventions, and generate greater impact.

«Training sessions will be held in every medical facility that treat patients with COVID-19 in the cities of Bishkek and Osh, and in all regions immediately after the monitoring and impact assessment of the medical waste disposal system with a focus on environmental aspects is conducted,» the organization reports.