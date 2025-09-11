14:30
Medical staff salaries to be increased in 2026

Salaries of medical workers in Kyrgyzstan will be raised in 2026. Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev announced during a session of the Parliament while discussing the draft law" On Amendments to the Criminal Code«.

He made the statement in response to MP Nilufar Alimzhanova’s remark that, in addition to protecting healthcare workers, urgent measures are needed to increase their salaries. The minister noted that doctors’ salaries are raised annually.

«This is a priority for us. Next year, we plan another increase. We understand the issue and are working in this direction,» he said.

The MP also urged Checheybaev to address the provision of medicines for the pediatric oncology hospital in Osh. «Children are suffering greatly. Who will solve the problem of sick children? Visit it and see the situation for yourself,» she added.
