5,000 medical workers in Kyrgyzstan to receive mortgage apartments out of turn

Five thousand medical workers in Kyrgyzstan will receive mortgage apartments out of turn. Health Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov announced during a visit to children’s medical institutions in the country.

According to him, providing housing for medical workers is one of the pressing issues.

The minister recalled that with the support of President Sadyr Japarov, doctors’ salaries will increase by 100 percent starting in April 2026.

These measures are aimed at strengthening social protection for medical workers, retaining personnel in the system, and increasing the attractiveness of the profession.