Health Ministry considers solution to housing problem for young doctors

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is considering a solution to the housing problem for young doctors. The Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev stated live.

According to him, young specialists sent to work in the regions often have nowhere to live.

«Local authorities must resolve this issue. Some local authorities cover the costs of doctors’ housing rentals. But in most cases, the capabilities of local authorities are also limited,» the minister said.

He noted that 21 new hospitals will be built in the republic in 2025, and 12 more will undergo major repairs.

«We propose that when new healthcare facilities are built, small campuses (staff housing) for doctors should be provided as a matter of necessity. In Batken region, for example, a KSMA hospital has been opened, which has campuses for interns. The housing issue should be resolved in the same way in other densely populated regions,» Erkin Checheybaev added.