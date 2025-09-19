Teachers, medical workers to receive pay raise from April 1, 2026 – President

Salaries of teachers and medical workers in Kyrgyzstan will be increased starting April 1, 2026. President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, more than 93,000 teachers are employed in the country, over 87,000 of them — in public schools.

«Of course, there are staff shortages due to low wages, but this problem has significantly decreased in recent years. According to the data provided to me, at the beginning of this school year, the teacher shortage was 947, not 2,500 as before. This is the result of our systemic measures. Starting April 1 of next year, we will increase the salaries of teachers and medical workers. After that, the problem will be resolved,» the head of state said.

He recalled that pedagogical universities and colleges graduate more than 1,000 new specialists annually, most of whom go on to work in schools.

«Measures are also being taken to involve kindergarten educators in primary schools and to integrate students into the school system earlier through dual education. The teacher shortage will be addressed. I have instructed the Ministry of Higher Education: final-year students will be sent on long-term paid internships. In fact, the teacher shortage has become a global problem—in some countries, the shortage is in the hundreds of thousands, around 400,000. I won’t specify in which country,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that new social initiatives are being launched to attract the best teachers and address the shortage.

«We will transform the ’teacher deposit’ into an opportunity to obtain a long-term mortgage. We will provide short-term retraining for certified specialists who have not found work, and we will attract volunteers with additional compensation,» the president concluded.