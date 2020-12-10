10:20
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

Telemedicine application for patients developed in Kyrgyzstan

UNDP supported the development of a telemedicine application in Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

In April of this year, the United Nations Development Programme held a competition for innovative solutions, which received more than 70 entries. One of the winners was the Prime Clinic medical centre project, which makes it possible to facilitate the work of doctors and improve communication with patients.

Related news
Mobile applications for hearing-impaired children developed in Kyrgyzstan
This initiative has eliminated the need for patients to go to clinics during the self-isolation period, reducing the risk of coronavirus infection.

«PrimeDoc’s main goal is to make quality medicine accessible, as patients could consult with an ENT doctor, therapist, pulmonologist, endocrinologist, pediatrician, dermatovenerologist, neurologist and even a gynecologist using an online application. After a detailed consultation and assessment of the patient, PrimeDoc doctors give recommendations and invite the patient for a physical consultation at the clinic, if necessary,» UNDP reports.

The service proved to be particularly effective for COVID-19 patients who could not leave home, but needed help and support. Doctors monitored patients remotely and were in constant contact. Thanks to the application, the remote consultations can now be done in a more convenient way.

As part of the Open Innovation Challenge competition, the United Nations Development Programme financially supported PrimeDoc in developing the first demo version of the Android-based mobile application, which has already been published on the Google Play Store.
link: https://24.kg/english/176151/
views: 82
Print
Related
UNDP: Volume of tourist business in Kyrgyzstan decreases by almost 90 percent
Prosecutor General's Office gets equipment for distance learning of employees
UNDP donates laptops to regional media centers for $ 8,300
UNDP mobile teams provide medical services to patients at home
Japan, UNDP donate masks for $ 115,000 to National Phthisiology Center
UNDP donates equipment for identification of voters to CEC of Kyrgyzstan
UNDP to donate 50,000 surgical masks to medical institutions of Kyrgyzstan
UNDP to support innovations in fight against coronavirus
UNDP invites Kyrgyzstanis to participate in competition on Waste Management
Accuracy of COVID-19 tests donated to Kyrgyzstan by UNDP reaches 99%
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
10 December, Thursday
10:18
MPs to consider bill on referendum in second reading today MPs to consider bill on referendum in second reading to...
10:07
USA imposes sanctions against former Kyrgyz customs official Raiymbek Matraimov
09:43
Telemedicine application for patients developed in Kyrgyzstan
09:36
Border Service: Number of border incidents reduces 3 times for 5 years
9 December, Wednesday
18:39
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
18:30
Legalization of property: Law on voluntary disclosure of income signed
18:15
Rally in support of ex-head of SCNS Ninth Service held in Bishkek
18:05
South-Western cemetery in Bishkek to be closed from January 1
17:57
UNICEF calls on governments to prioritize reopening of schools