Telemedicine application for patients developed in Kyrgyzstan

UNDP supported the development of a telemedicine application in Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

In April of this year, the United Nations Development Programme held a competition for innovative solutions, which received more than 70 entries. One of the winners was the Prime Clinic medical centre project, which makes it possible to facilitate the work of doctors and improve communication with patients.

Related news Mobile applications for hearing-impaired children developed in Kyrgyzstan

This initiative has eliminated the need for patients to go to clinics during the self-isolation period, reducing the risk of coronavirus infection.

«PrimeDoc’s main goal is to make quality medicine accessible, as patients could consult with an ENT doctor, therapist, pulmonologist, endocrinologist, pediatrician, dermatovenerologist, neurologist and even a gynecologist using an online application. After a detailed consultation and assessment of the patient, PrimeDoc doctors give recommendations and invite the patient for a physical consultation at the clinic, if necessary,» UNDP reports.

The service proved to be particularly effective for COVID-19 patients who could not leave home, but needed help and support. Doctors monitored patients remotely and were in constant contact. Thanks to the application, the remote consultations can now be done in a more convenient way.

As part of the Open Innovation Challenge competition, the United Nations Development Programme financially supported PrimeDoc in developing the first demo version of the Android-based mobile application, which has already been published on the Google Play Store.