Mobile applications for hearing-impaired children developed in Kyrgyzstan

Several mobile applications for hearing-impaired children have been developed in Kyrgyzstan. UNDP reports.

According to the organization, these are several mini-games that allow learning new words in an easy and affordable way. All applications have been developed under the guidance of preschool and school specialists to teach children with hearing impairment.

About 5,000 people (according to the Kyrgyz society for the blind and deaf) with hearing loss live in Kyrgyzstan, and every year about 100 children are born with hearing loss of varying degrees.

The mobile applications were developed by a team of young IT specialists.