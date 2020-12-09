09:57
Issyk-Kul region receives 67,000 doses of influenza vaccine

At least 67,000 doses of influenza vaccine have been delivered to Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative Elmira Usenova noted that last year the Ministry of Health allocated more than 20,000 doses of the vaccine, the number of doses was increased this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

«Yesterday the region received 46,000 doses of the vaccine, 21,000 doses were delivered earlier. First of all, citizens on the list drawn up by the Ministry of Health will be vaccinated. These are people with disabilities, from socially vulnerable families, children with recurrent respiratory infections, pregnant women, the elderly,» she said.
