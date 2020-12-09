Peak incidence of influenza expected in late December - early January

The peak incidence of influenza is expected in late December — early January in Kyrgyzstan. Such data are provided by the Ministry of Health of the republic.

The ministry noted that last week there was a 10.3 percent decrease in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections compared to the previous week.

"At least 2,430 cases have been registered. Compared to the same week in 2019, the incidence is two times lower — 4,931 cases were registered in 2019, "the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry of Health noted that so far, 300,000 people from risk groups have been vaccinated against flu. At least 550,000 doses of influenza vaccine have been delivered from Russia on December 4. In addition, delivery of 70,000 doses of influenza vaccine purchased with UNICEF support is expected.