289 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan

At least 289 kindergartens resumed their work in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Department of Preschool, School and Non-Formal Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Marat Usenaliev, told at a briefing.

He reminded that earlier the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Health issued a joint order on the resumption of the work of preschool educational organizations, regardless of the form and type of ownership.

«But there must be permission from the local authorities and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service. The Ministry of Education suggested such organizations, with permission, proceed from the situation and work in a mode convenient for children and parents. At least 289 kindergartens are working in traditional mode now, 137 of them are state-owned, 150 are private and two are departmental ones,» he said.
