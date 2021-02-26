16:56
Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek not to open on March 1

Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek will not open on March 1. Vice Mayor of the capital Aizhan Chynybaeva informed 24.kg news agency.

«Epidemiologists are studying the situation at schools, private kindergartens, how many cases were registered in children. Children who have indications and symptoms are tested to know for sure who has ARVI and who — COVID-19. We will report to the Republican Emergency Response Center and will await its decision. Unfortunately, we were not allowed to open educational institutions on March 1. We hope that they will give an answer within a week,» she said.

Aizhan Chynybaeva noted that according to a government decree, local authorities can decide on the opening of educational organizations, but in compliance with the algorithm: seating of children in a checkerboard pattern, lessons lasting 20 minutes, occupancy of classrooms.

«We want to open schools and kindergartens, but we cannot meet the requirements for school occupancy of not more than 50 percent. All schools are overcrowded. We ask to cancel this algorithm,» she said.

The official added that the Ministry of Education clarified that this algorithm was developed for the period of an acute crisis moment in the pandemic period. «As of today, permission has been given to be guided by an instruction that is more free and does not provide for division of classes into subgroups. Taking this into account, the City Hall will continue to lobby the issue of opening schools and kindergartens,» Aizhan Chynybaeva informed.
