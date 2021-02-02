At least 59 kindergartens resume work in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

At least 59 out of 100 kindergartens started working as usual in Issyk- Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

About 4,643 children have returned to preschool institutions. Other 11,388 children are still waiting for opening of other kindergartens.

The Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative clarified that opening of the remaining (41) kindergartens is planned by the beginning of next week. Each district and city in the region has headquarters for combating COVID-19, which will decide on start of work of the preschool institutions.