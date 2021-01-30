10:18
Schools and kindergartens to open in Jalal-Abad on February 1

All schools in Jalal-Abad city will be opened on February 1. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the city headquarters on prevention of the spread of coronavirus. Students of 1-11th grades will continue their education in traditional form.

Municipal kindergartens of the city will also open from February 1, subject to compliance with all the necessary sanitary norms and rules.

Only students of the 1st, 5th, 9th and 11th grades have returned to schools in Bishkek. In total, more than 53,000 children currently attend schools in the capital.
