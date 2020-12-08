Presidential elections: CEC accredits 12 OSCE / ODIHR observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) accredited 12 OSCE / ODIHR observers. The decision was made at its meeting.

Representatives of the mission will arrive in Bishkek on December 8. Earlier, the Central Election Commission accredited 43 observers from seven countries and seven international organizations, including the CECs of Moldova and Azerbaijan, as well as the IPA CIS.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registers candidates for presidency until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.