10:56
USD 84.80
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.14
English

Presidential elections: CEC accredits 12 OSCE / ODIHR observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) accredited 12 OSCE / ODIHR observers. The decision was made at its meeting.

Representatives of the mission will arrive in Bishkek on December 8. Earlier, the Central Election Commission accredited 43 observers from seven countries and seven international organizations, including the CECs of Moldova and Azerbaijan, as well as the IPA CIS.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registers candidates for presidency until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/175870/
views: 130
Print
Related
Presidential elections: CEC returns documents to 13 candidates
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 43 international observers
Presidential elections: 20 candidates submit signature sheets by midnight
Presidential elections: Two more candidates withdraw from race
Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes for UN assistance in presidential elections
Presidential elections: Another candidate withdraws from race
Presidential elections: 14 candidates transfer electoral deposit
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits signature sheets
Presidential elections: Another candidate withdraws from race in Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections: IPA CIS to send observers
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
8 December, Tuesday
09:50
List of airlines operating flights from Russia to Central Asia expanded List of airlines operating flights from Russia to Centr...
09:45
At least 830 rallies held in Bishkek since beginning of 2020
09:38
Talant Mamytov suggests State Duma Chairman to increase number of flights
09:27
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 12 OSCE / ODIHR observers
09:20
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan continue to decline
7 December, Monday
18:21
21,000 PCR tests donated to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
18:08
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Bishkek
17:38
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
16:17
New hospital put in commission in Kemin
15:48
Tengiz Bolturuk appointed to Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc.