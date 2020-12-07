19:50
21,000 PCR tests donated to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan received 21,000 PCR diagnostic tests for detecting COVID-19, as well as sets of laboratory consumables for their conducting. Press center of the ministry reported.

The tests were handed over with the support of the World Bank and UNICEF. They will be used by the Health Ministry to support ongoing pandemic response activities. Currently, from 1,500 to 4,000 PCR tests are carried out daily.

«Supply of these materials for $ 291,383 was financed at the expense of insurance payments from the special fund of the World Bank — the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF). It was established in 2016 to provide an additional source of funding for the countries concerned when faced with transboundary large-scale disease outbreaks. UNICEF, through its Global Supply and Procurement Center in Copenhagen, where the world’s largest humanitarian warehouse is located, purchased the tests at the request of the Ministry of Health,» the ministry said.
