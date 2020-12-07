Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun

A 22-year-old citizen of Pakistan was arrested in Bishkek after robbing one of the city’s banks using a toy pistol. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of the capital reported today.

«On November 27 at 17.21, the police received a call that one of the banks on Beishenaliev Street in Bishkek was robbed. An investigation team left for the crime scene. According to the bank’s representative, an unknown person came into the building at 17.16 and, threatening with a pistol, demanded to give him the money. However, being refused, he fled. The applicant also told that the robber spoke a foreign language,» the police department reported.

A criminal case has been initiated into the robbery. The suspect has been identified. Two toy pistols were confiscated from him. The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek took the suspect into custody for a month. Investigators check his involvement in similar crimes.