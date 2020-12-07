13:41
USD 84.80
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun

A 22-year-old citizen of Pakistan was arrested in Bishkek after robbing one of the city’s banks using a toy pistol. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of the capital reported today.

«On November 27 at 17.21, the police received a call that one of the banks on Beishenaliev Street in Bishkek was robbed. An investigation team left for the crime scene. According to the bank’s representative, an unknown person came into the building at 17.16 and, threatening with a pistol, demanded to give him the money. However, being refused, he fled. The applicant also told that the robber spoke a foreign language,» the police department reported.

A criminal case has been initiated into the robbery. The suspect has been identified. Two toy pistols were confiscated from him. The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek took the suspect into custody for a month. Investigators check his involvement in similar crimes.
link: https://24.kg/english/175775/
views: 226
Print
Related
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
Member of organized crime group arrested for robbery
Branch of National Bank of Pakistan closes in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Pakistani illegally invites his fellow citizens to work in Kyrgyzstan
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Son of high-ranking official suspected of vehicle robbery in Kant
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
401 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 74,774 in total 401 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 74,774 in total
7 December, Monday
13:13
Patrol Police Service launched in Osh city Patrol Police Service launched in Osh city
12:23
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
12:10
Constitutional Convention decides to preserve status of ex-president
11:50
Secondary school burns down in Chon-Talaa village in Batken region
11:17
Preparation for COVID-19 pandemic: Activists demand to punish officials