Teenager robs man at mosque, police detain suspect

Police officers detained a suspect in a theft committed on the grounds of a mosque in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

According to the press service, on January 27, citizen B.D. contacted the duty unit and reported that at approximately 6.15 p.m., an unknown person stole his bag containing documents and fled.

The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district opened a criminal case under Article 205, (Theft), of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of investigative operations, the suspect, S.A., 18, was identified and detained. He was taken to the police station for further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.