12:34
USD 87.45
EUR 104.78
RUB 1.15
English

Teenager robs man at mosque, police detain suspect

Police officers detained a suspect in a theft committed on the grounds of a mosque in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

According to the press service, on January 27, citizen B.D. contacted the duty unit and reported that at approximately 6.15 p.m., an unknown person stole his bag containing documents and fled.

The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district opened a criminal case under Article 205, (Theft), of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of investigative operations, the suspect, S.A., 18, was identified and detained. He was taken to the police station for further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/359759/
views: 47
Print
Related
Armed robbery in Kalys-Ordo in Bishkek: Minors among attackers
Interior Ministry warns of risk of apartment burglaries during New Year holidays
Orthodox church robbed in Ak-Suu: Two suspects detained
Four suspects detained after robbery of cash-in-transit officer near Petrovka
Kyrgyzstani robbed of 7 million rubles in St. Petersburg
Man beaten and robbed in Bishkek, robber detained
Man beats up and robs passerby in Bishkek
Robbery in Bishkek: Interior Ministry takes case under control
Member of Kolbaev's crime group and his accomplice commit armed robbery
Suspects in knife attack on man, robbery detained
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight
29 January, Thursday
12:31
Registration not required for international passports for children under 16 Registration not required for international passports f...
12:22
Teenager robs man at mosque, police detain suspect
11:47
Number of migrants in Russia decreased by 10 percent – Interior Ministry
11:42
Two small children die in Bakai-Ata housing estate
11:16
At least 13 people killed in gold mine collapse in Sudan