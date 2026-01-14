Armed robbery in Kalys-Ordo in Bishkek: Minors among attackers

Police officers detained suspects in an armed robbery committed in Kalys-Ordo residential area of Bishkek. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to police, on January 6 at around 4:18 a.m., a citizen E.M. filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district. He reported that unknown individuals attacked him, smashed the window of his Honda Fit, used force, and stabbed him in the thigh. The attackers then seized the vehicle, damaged it, and stole a Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro mobile phone worth 23,000 soms from inside the car.

It was also established that the attackers forcibly put the victim’s acquaintance, identified as A.R., into a white Hyundai Sonata, drove him to an unknown location, and stole his mobile phone.

The Investigative Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district opened a criminal case under Article 207 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of investigative and operational measures, officers detained seven suspects. They are young guys aged between 16 and 19. Four of them have been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative actions are ongoing. Based on the investigation’s findings, the suspects’ actions will be subject to further legal review.