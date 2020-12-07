10:35
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 43 international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan accredited 43 international observers for the early presidential elections. The decision was made at its meeting.

The observers represent 7 countries and 7 international organizations, including the CECs of Moldova and Azerbaijan, as well as the IPA CIS.

The head of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that representatives of the OSCE / ODIHR mission would also conduct monitoring. But they have not yet applied for accreditation.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.
