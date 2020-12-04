23:04
Border problem: Situation in Deires village of Aksy district is stable

Situation in Deires village, Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan is stable. Press service of the Government’s Executive Office reports.

The section has passed delimitation procedure in accordance with the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. In this regard, engineering work at the site is not a violation of the integrity of the territory belonging to Kyrgyzstan. The planned engineering work from the Uzbek side, according to the contract, will be carried out at a distance from 10 to 30 meters from the border in the territory of Uzbekistan.

«Representatives of state bodies, together with representatives of local authorities, on December 2 this year held a meeting with residents of Deires village in Avletim rural area of Aksy district, where they were explained the situation. Awareness-raising and explanatory work with the population will continue to be carried out on an ongoing basis,» the agency informed.

Recall, residents of Deires village in Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan asked Kamchybek Tashiev to pay attention to the border problems. According to them, recent border disputes have been resolved in favor of the neighboring country.
