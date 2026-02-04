Truck congestion at border: Association of International Road Carriers' comment

Deputy Chairman of the Association of International Road Carriers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Igor Golubev, commented to journalists on the congestion of heavy trucks at Kazakh—Kyrgyz section of the border.

According to him, inspections have been intensified by Kazakhstan’s Border Service and the State Revenue Committee, which has led to a congestion of trucks at the border. He noted that thorough inspections are carried out periodically.

«At Ken-Bulun checkpoint, empty trucks are standing in line, creating long traffic jams. A similar situation is observed at Karasu checkpoint, where a large queue of cargo vehicles has formed and stretches beyond the cement plant in Kant town,» Igor Golubev said.

He added that the Association is in contact with government authorities and emphasized the need to modernize checkpoints along the Kyrgyz—Kazakh border.

«We have included this issue in Kyrgyzstan’s overall development program as a logistics hub through 2030. The program needs to be implemented in order to minimize queues and improve the efficiency of cargo transit,» he concluded.

Earlier reports said that cargo traffic at a checkpoint on the border with Kazakhstan had nearly come to a complete standstill, with drivers claiming they had been unable to cross the border for the third consecutive day.

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) also commented on the situation at certain sections of the Kyrgyz—Kazakh border, noting that the delays are linked to planned and targeted border measures aimed at curbing illegal trade.

The Kazakh side stressed that the measures are temporary and do not affect the regime of Eurasian integration.