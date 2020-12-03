Construction of school for 225 students starts in Aksy district

A new school named after Zheni-Zhok is under construction in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services reports.

According to the project, the school is designed for 225 student places, the estimated cost of which is over $ 870,000.

«This object is financed at the expense of the credit funds from the Saudi Development Fund. Since the beginning of the construction, the contractor organization has been allocated $ 253,330. To date, the land works and the strip foundation have been completed at the construction site. Bricklaying on the second floor of the educational block, reinforcement and concreting of monolithic columns is underway. Construction of the school is scheduled to be completed in 2021,» the state agency said.