CSTO creates system of collective fight against biological threats

The CSTO decided to form a separate body whose tasks will include the fight against the spread of diseases like coronavirus. The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov told reporters after a meeting of the foreign ministers of the treaty member states.

According to him, the CSTO will henceforth ensure stability in the region, not only blocking military threats, but also protecting the population from dangerous diseases. The coronavirus has demonstrated the need to create a system that ensures biological safety in the territory of the association.

«Most likely, a separate department will appear in the CSTO structure, which will monitor biopathogenic threats and block them in a timely manner. The main instruments for the operation of such a mechanism will be mass vaccination and development of social measures to prevent the spread of diseases,» Sergei Lavrov said.
