Kyrgyzstan to develop Accessible Country program

«Accessible Country program will be developed to form an inclusive society,» the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Elvira Surabaldieva, said at the first meeting of the Council for Persons with Disabilities.

She noted that by ratifying the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Kyrgyzstan agreed to implement all its provisions and secure the fundamental rights of people to life, equality before the law, education, work and employment.

«As of today, 193,700 people with disabilities live in the republic, including 32,000 children. We must make every effort to change a lot in health care, social protection and education systems, housing construction, and ensuring barrier-free access to infrastructure in cities and villages of the country. As part of the implementation of the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the Government is developing a set of measures aimed at promoting the rights and guarantees of persons with disabilities in all spheres of public life, as well as drawing public attention to solving their problems. First of all, priority attention is paid to families with children with disabilities,» the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

Elvira Surabaldieva announced the development of Accessible Country program in a short time. It will focus on solving the main task — creating an accessible environment for people with disabilities.
