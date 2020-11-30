22:48
Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan win 11 medals at tournament in Tashkent

The national swimming team of Kyrgyzstan won 11 medals at the Uzbekistan Open Cup. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The athletes won three gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

In total, 300 swimmers from Kyrgyzstan, the Czech Republic and Uzbekistan took part in the competition. Kyrgyzstan was represented by six athletes.

Denis Petrashov won gold medal at the distances of 50 and 100 meters breaststroke, bronze — 200 meters breaststroke.

Elizaveta Rogozhnikova won gold medal at a distance of 200 meters on the back, silver medals — at distances of 100 and 50 meters on the back, 200 meters — medley swimming, bronze — 50 meters freestyle. Having won silver at a distance of 50 meters on the back, she set the record in Kyrgyzstan.

Ramazan Omarov took second places at distances of 1,500 and 800 meters freestyle. He also set a new record in Kyrgyzstan.

Tengiz Tyubeev won a bronze medal at a distance of 1,500 meters freestyle.
