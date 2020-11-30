13:38
Murder suspects detained in Osh city

Two suspects in murder of a local resident were detained in Osh city. The Department of Internal Affairs of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On November 28, a 62-year-old resident called the police and said that he went to look for his son, who left the house and did not return. The man found the blooded body of his 32-year-old son with stab wounds.

The police officers found out that the deceased had been stabbed 21 times.

A 58-year-old and 60-year-old suspects were detained on suspicion of murder. Both have previously been convicted of murder.

During a search in the house of one of the detainees, law enforcement officers seized blood-soaked clothes and a knife. The motive for the crime is being established. An investigation is underway.
