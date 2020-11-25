Price increase to reach 7.5 percent in Kyrgyzstan at year-end

Inflation is expected to reach 7.5 percent instead of the earlier forecast 3.7 percent at year-end. The Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, Kiyalbek Mukashev, announced today at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, this is mainly due to the dependence of domestic market on imports of goods, volatility of the financial market, seasonal fluctuations in food prices.

«A decrease in the volume of GDP per capita is expected in social sphere in 2020 from the approved $1,490.9 to $ 1,215.6,» Kiyalbek Mukashev stressed.