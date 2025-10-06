17:42
Cabinet Chairman urges stronger measures to curb prices on essential goods

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, instructed to strengthen the implementation of the 2025 action plan aimed at curbing price growth for socially significant food products. He made the statement during a Cabinet meeting reviewing the results of January—September 2025.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also stressed the importance of not only maintaining but accelerating the country’s current pace of economic growth.

Budget surplus and investment inflow

State budget revenues for the first nine months of 2025 reached 722,901 billion soms, exceeding the plan by 23,810,700 billion soms (3.4 percent).

  • The Tax Service exceeded its target by 4.5 percent, collecting 211,971.9 billion soms.
  • The Customs Service surpassed its plan by 2.4 percent, collecting 102,146.4 billion soms.

Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted that while global foreign direct investment fell by 11 percent in 2024, FDI inflows to Kyrgyzstan grew by 22 percent, exceeding $1 billion.

In the first half of 2025, FDI reached $562.7 million, up 21.7 percent year-on-year. However, 84 percent of total investments were concentrated in Bishkek, Jalal-Abad, Talas, and Chui regions.

The National Investment Agency has been tasked with developing measures to diversify investment inflows across regions to promote more balanced economic development.

Growth of small and medium-sized business

The small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector recorded substantial growth in the first half of 2025.

  • The gross value added of SMEs increased by 42.1 percent, reaching 335.5 billion soms.
  • The share of SMEs in GDP rose from 39.8 percent to 47.3 percent.
  • The number of active SME enterprises grew by 13.5 percent (to 19,100).
  • The number of people employed in SMEs rose by 5.3 percent, totaling 607,800.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce was instructed to analyze SME development by region to help narrow the gap in SME development.
