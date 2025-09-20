12:37
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

Price and tariff increases observed in most EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan

In August of this year, consumer prices and tariffs increased in all EAEU countries compared to July, with the exception of Russia and Belarus, where they decreased by 0.4 and 0.3 percent, respectively. In the Kyrgyz Republic, price increases amounted to 0.4 percent. The National Statistical Committee reported.

At the end of August 2025, unlike December 2024, the highest inflation (8.8 percent) in the consumer sector was recorded in Kazakhstan. This was due to increases in the cost of food (by 8.9 percent), non-food products (by 6.4 percent), and service tariffs (by 10.8 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/344259/
views: 107
Print
Related
EAEU to launch service for searching industrial property information
Aidai Karagulova appointed Deputy Director of EEC Financial Policy Department
Kyrgyzstan plans to close transit corridor for car imports into EAEU
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan lead EAEU in freight transport growth
EAEU limits duty-free import of clothing from Vietnam
Consumer price growth recorded in all EAEU countries except Armenia
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in economic growth
President Japarov meets with Heads of EAEU Governments and EEC Board Chairman
Kazakh Prime Minister names barriers to free movement of goods in EAEU
Adylbek Kasymaliev: EAEU has become significant center of economic development
Popular
Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated
Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2025 — Cabinet Chairman Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2025 — Cabinet Chairman
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18 Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18
20 September, Saturday
12:29
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopp...
12:14
Bishkek resident detained for extortion of 100,000 soms
12:07
Beaten woman hospitalized in Bishkek, husband detained
12:04
Price and tariff increases observed in most EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
10:28
ADB ready to support tourism and energy projects in Kyrgyzstan