Price and tariff increases observed in most EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan

In August of this year, consumer prices and tariffs increased in all EAEU countries compared to July, with the exception of Russia and Belarus, where they decreased by 0.4 and 0.3 percent, respectively. In the Kyrgyz Republic, price increases amounted to 0.4 percent. The National Statistical Committee reported.

At the end of August 2025, unlike December 2024, the highest inflation (8.8 percent) in the consumer sector was recorded in Kazakhstan. This was due to increases in the cost of food (by 8.9 percent), non-food products (by 6.4 percent), and service tariffs (by 10.8 percent).