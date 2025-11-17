16:10
Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent

From January to October 2025, the inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan was 7.1 percent compared to December 2024. The National Statistical Committee reported.

According to it, the largest price increase was observed in the services sector—8.9 percent. Prices for food and soft drinks increased by 7.4 percent, alcohol and tobacco by 6.7 percent, and non-food items by 5.6 percent.

Price increases were recorded in all regions of the country.

The highest inflation rate was recorded in Osh—9 percent. The National Statistical Committee explained that this is largely due to the increase in prices for alcohol and tobacco products— by 12.1 percent.

As for Chui region, prices for food and soft drinks increased by 10.5 percent. In Batken region, non-food items increased in price by 8.1 percent.

The cost of services in the republic increased by 10.4 percent.

The National Statistical Committee notes that price dynamics are influenced by both external and internal factors.
