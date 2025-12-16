What increased in price the most in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

From January to November 2025, consumer prices in Kyrgyzstan rose by 8.3 percent compared to December 2024. Inflation for the first ten months stood at 7.1 percent, the National Statistical Committee reported.

According to its data, the following items have increased in price the most since the beginning of the year:

tariffs for public services — by 9.1 percent;

food and non-alcoholic beverages — by 8.9 percent;

alcoholic beverages and tobacco products — by 7.9 percent;

non-food products — by 7 percent.

What has become more expensive and cheaper since the start of the year

Fresh fruit has led price growth since the start of 2025, rising by 42 percent.

Significant increases were also recorded for fresh fish (up 19.4 percent), vegetable oils (up 17.4 percent), and fresh meat (up 15.2 percent), including horse meat (20 percent), mutton (18.8 percent), and beef (14.8 percent).

Prices also rose for honey and fresh vegetables (up 9.4 percent), potatoes (8 percent), butter (7.3 percent), dairy products (6.4 percent), non-alcoholic beverages (5.4 percent), flour (4.8 percent), and bread (4.6 percent).

Since the beginning of the year, prices fell for chicken eggs (down 10.1 percent) and rice (down 1.6 percent).

November price dynamics

In November, compared to October, prices and tariffs nationwide increased by 1.1 percent. In particular:

non-food goods rose by 1.4 percent;

food and non-alcoholic beverages — by 1.3 percent;

alcoholic beverages and tobacco products — by 1.3 percent;

tariffs for services provided to the population — by 0.2 percent.

In November, the sharpest price increases were recorded for potatoes (up 4.1 percent), fresh vegetables (up 3.7 percent), sunflower oil (up 3.5 percent), animal fats (up 3 percent), and unpackaged milk (up 2.4 percent).

Prices also increased for fresh meat (up 2.1 percent), including beef (2.2 percent), horse meat (2.1 percent), mutton (2 percent), as well as chicken eggs (1.6 percent) and bread (1.1 percent).

Notably, in November, for the second consecutive month, the National Statistical Committee did not identify a single product price of which declined.

Regional price increases: What rose the most

From January to November 2025, prices and tariffs increased in all regions of Kyrgyzstan.

The highest overall growth (10.7 percent) was recorded in Osh, driven by a rise in prices for non-food goods (up 10.7 percent).

Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose the most in Chui region (up 12 percent), while alcoholic beverages and tobacco products saw the largest increase in Issyk-Kul region (14.2 percent).

Tariffs for services provided to the population increased most noticeably in Talas region, rising by 10.6 percent.

In November 2025, consumer prices and tariffs rose in all regions compared to October. The most significant increase was recorded in Issyk-Kul region, at 3.2 percent.

24.kg food basket

24.kg news agency continues its weekly monitoring of prices for a minimum set of food products. In the second week of December, the cost of the minimum food basket increased by 146 soms, reaching 6,781 soms.

Over the past week in Bishkek, prices rose for cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, apples, and bananas. At the same time, prices fell for bread, buckwheat, onions, cabbage, milk, and eggs.

24.kg news agency monitors prices for the same grocery basket in the same supermarket every week. Prices in supermarkets and markets may differ, and supermarkets often have special offers.

The analysis shows that since the start of the project in late October 2018, the cost of the food basket has increased by 3,124 soms. Compared to the same period in 2024, it has risen by 965 soms, and since the beginning of this year, by 714 soms.

Salary growth in Kyrgyzstan

From January to October 2025, compared to the same period last year, the average monthly nominal accrued salary increased by 19.2 percent across enterprises and organizations in all sectors of the economy, according to the National Statistical Committee.

Currently, the average monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan stands at 42,919 soms.

As of the end of November, the number of officially registered unemployed persons in Kyrgyzstan totaled 39,800, which is 26 percent less than in 2024.