Consumer prices and tariffs rise across all regions of Kyrgyzstan

Consumer prices and tariffs have increased in all regions of Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of this year, official statistical data say.

From January to September, the highest price growth was recorded in Osh (7.5 percent), driven by a 10.9 percent increase in the cost of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

In Chui region, rising prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages led to a 9.5 percent increase. In Issyk-Kul region, consumer prices rose by 4.8 percent.

The highest increase in service costs for the population was registered in Talas region (+9.3 percent).
