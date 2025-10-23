17:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.43
RUB 1.07
English

Residential house prices in Bishkek grow by 35 percent for year

The average price of individual residential houses in Bishkek for the first eight months of 2025 reached 16,177 million soms, a 35.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The State Agency for Land Resources reported.

According to the agency, the most expensive houses are located in Oktyabrsky district, where the average price is 24,634 million soms.

In other districts of the city, house prices range from 12 million soms and up, depending on the location and condition of the property.
link: https://24.kg/english/348265/
views: 128
Print
Related
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan may surge by 15 percent —emergency measures discussed
Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region
Insurance policy transfer to new owner: Cabinet amends housing insurance rules
Cabinet Chairman urges stronger measures to curb prices on essential goods
Over 60,000 people in Kyrgyzstan on waiting list for mortgage housing
Global beef prices reach record high since 1960
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
Price and tariff increases observed in most EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of Asman Residence-1 complex in Osh city
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
23 October, Thursday
15:56
Kamchybek Tashiev: Every medical worker should have their own home Kamchybek Tashiev: Every medical worker should have the...
15:51
Residential house prices in Bishkek grow by 35 percent for year
15:44
Renovated bus station opened in Naryn after reconstruction
15:40
PPP project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 434 billion soms
15:29
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new Munduz Ata freestyle wrestling hall in Naryn