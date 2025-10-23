Residential house prices in Bishkek grow by 35 percent for year

The average price of individual residential houses in Bishkek for the first eight months of 2025 reached 16,177 million soms, a 35.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The State Agency for Land Resources reported.

According to the agency, the most expensive houses are located in Oktyabrsky district, where the average price is 24,634 million soms.

In other districts of the city, house prices range from 12 million soms and up, depending on the location and condition of the property.