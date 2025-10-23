12:36
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan may surge by 15 percent —emergency measures discussed

Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan are expected to rise by around 15 percent. The Antimonopoly Regulation Service reported.

The agency said that the price increase is linked to the geopolitical situation in Russia and a shortage of petroleum products. As a result, Kyrgyz fuel traders are receiving limited supplies, since Russian suppliers are prioritizing customers willing to pay higher prices.

To stabilize the market, the service has proposed that the Ministry of Economy and Commerce consider temporary support measures — including a reduction in the tax burden (excise duties, VAT, environmental fees, and other payments) and the provision of preferential loans to fuel traders for purchasing fuel at the new prices.

Fuel traders have assured that fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan will continue without interruption through the end of 2025.

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service continues to monitor the market and analyze price dynamics.
