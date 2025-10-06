Global beef prices reach record high since 1960

The average global beef price reached $6.9 per kilogram in September. This is a record high since 1960. The World Bank data say.

Beef prices in September increased by 0.6 percent month-on-month and by 10 percent year-on-year. This is the fourth consecutive month of price increases.

Experts attribute this increase to increased demand from consumers in the United States and China. Furthermore, drought is leading to reduced pasture availability and, consequently, higher feed costs. In the United States, for example, the cow population has fallen to its lowest level since 1951.

As a reminder, Kyrgyzstan imposed state price controls on meat for 90 days on August 11. This decision was made to prevent unjustified price increases and ensure affordability for the population.

Since the introduction of state control over meat prices, relevant agencies have been monitoring the situation nationwide. Several cases of overpricing have been previously reported, with sellers being fined.