Inflation in Kyrgyzstan accelerates to 7.7 percent in Q2 2025

Inflation in Kyrgyzstan accelerated to 7.7 percent in the second quarter of this year. The National Bank’s monetary policy report for the period says.

The bank reported that annual inflation stood at 8 percent.

The increase in prices was driven by both external and internal factors, including high volatility in global oil and food prices, rising geopolitical tensions and changes in the trade policies of major economies, as well as revised tariffs for electricity and heating, higher wages, expanded government spending, and increased lending volumes.

Food inflation in June 2025 reached 10.2 percent year-on-year.

Meat and fruit increased in price the most — by 17.2 and 22.3 percent, respectively.

Due to the new harvest, the growth in the cost of vegetables and fruits slowed in June, amounting to 35.4 percent in annual terms.

Prices for non-food products in June increased by 5.5 percent, and for services — by 5.6 percent.

Core inflation in June was 6.3 percent in annual terms.