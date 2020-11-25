Number of domestic violence cases grows by 60 percent during pandemic

During the months of quarantine due to coronavirus, the number of cases of domestic and gender-based violence increased by 60 percent compared to last year in Kyrgyzstan. It was reported at the conference «Combating gender and family violence during COVID-19 pandemic.»

It is noted that more than 1,500 victims of violence were provided with social and psychological support by civil society organizations within the framework of Zhigerduu Zharandar project.

Through USAID grants, 11 civil society organizations were able to provide victims of domestic violence and members of vulnerable families with shelter, hygiene kits, food packages, financial assistance, and psychological support.

«Over the next four years, USAID, within Zhigerduu Zharandar project, will continue to support the efforts of civil society and the government aimed at improving access of Kyrgyzstanis to social support opportunities and legal services, especially for victims of gender and family violence,» Acting USAID Mission Director in Kyrgyzstan Alder Bartlett.

Since June this year, 3 out of 11 civil society organizations have helped 776 individuals and 136 vulnerable families.