Kursan Asanov's wife summoned for interrogation to Financial Police

The wife of ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Kursan Asanov, was summoned for interrogation to the Financial Police. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

She does not know why Dinara Usenkanova was summoned.

Earlier, Dinara Usenkanova was mentioned in the tax evasion case. She was summoned several times for questioning to the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

Recall, Kursan Asanov is a defendant in two criminal cases — abuse of office after the events in Koi-Tash village, and on the fact of mass riots after the parliamentary elections.