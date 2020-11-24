18:23
USD 84.80
EUR 100.70
RUB 1.12
English

Kursan Asanov's wife summoned for interrogation to Financial Police

The wife of ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Kursan Asanov, was summoned for interrogation to the Financial Police. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

She does not know why Dinara Usenkanova was summoned.

Earlier, Dinara Usenkanova was mentioned in the tax evasion case. She was summoned several times for questioning to the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

Recall, Kursan Asanov is a defendant in two criminal cases — abuse of office after the events in Koi-Tash village, and on the fact of mass riots after the parliamentary elections.
link: https://24.kg/english/174307/
views: 128
Print
Related
Ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov placed under house arrest
Supporters of Kursan Asanov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
Bishkek City Court remands Kursan Asanov in custody
Kursan Asanov placed in pretrial detention center of SCNS
Supporters of Kursan Asanov gather near Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek
Ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov detained
Kursan Asanov leaves building of Internal Affairs Ministry
Kursan Asanov: I will not allow splitting the country along ethnic lines
Acting Internal Affairs Minister Kursan Asanov declares his legitimacy
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
24 November, Tuesday
17:52
Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgyzstan Liquidation of Constitutional Chamber proposed in Kyrgy...
17:36
Number of suicides among minors grows one and a half times in Kyrgyzstan
17:20
Head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek relieved of his post
17:15
Government of Kyrgyzstan to continue to cut down expenses in 2021
17:01
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 5.3 percent at year-end