First wave of COVID-19: Ten million soms spent on Kyrgyzstanis in Russia

About 10 million soms have been spent on support of migrants in Russia during the coronavirus pandemic. The head of the Representative Office of the State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, Mairambek Beishenov, said at a press conference.

According to him, the money was allocated from the republican budget through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. This issue was supervised by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia.

«The money was sent to support our migrants in difficult situation. They were bought food, accommodated in hotels and hostels, bought personal protective equipment (PPE). We also helped those who got sick. The funds raised through the State Migration Service were used. We have signed a memorandum with the International Organization for Migration. During the first wave of COVID-19, we received about $ 20,000 (approximately 1,560 million soms),» he informed.

The official stressed that if quarantine measures are repeated in 2021, migrants would get similar assistance.
