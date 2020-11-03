Migrants in Russia to get free medical care in case of infection with COVID-19

Migrants working in Russia will be provided with free medical care in case of infection with coronavirus. Telegram channel «Asia in Center» reports.

The Department of Healthcare of Moscow city announced the relevant information.

«In accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation, all foreigners have the right to health insurance and treatment, but this requires a compulsory medical insurance policy and an official permit for temporary residence in Russia. Free medical care will also be provided to refugees and citizens of the EAEU. Along with this, any migrant working on the territory of Russia will be provided with emergency assistance free of charge, regardless of the legality of the conditions of his or her stay,» the message says.

The Moscow Healthcare Department noted that any clinic in the capital would provide appropriate medical care at the same high level as for the Russian citizens.