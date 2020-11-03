13:23
USD 81.80
EUR 95.16
RUB 1.02
English

Migrants in Russia to get free medical care in case of infection with COVID-19

Migrants working in Russia will be provided with free medical care in case of infection with coronavirus. Telegram channel «Asia in Center» reports.

The Department of Healthcare of Moscow city announced the relevant information.

Related news
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan to be tested for HIV, COVID-19 for free in Russia
«In accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation, all foreigners have the right to health insurance and treatment, but this requires a compulsory medical insurance policy and an official permit for temporary residence in Russia. Free medical care will also be provided to refugees and citizens of the EAEU. Along with this, any migrant working on the territory of Russia will be provided with emergency assistance free of charge, regardless of the legality of the conditions of his or her stay,» the message says.

The Moscow Healthcare Department noted that any clinic in the capital would provide appropriate medical care at the same high level as for the Russian citizens.
link: https://24.kg/english/171746/
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 12 months in prison in Russia for Kamaz theft
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan to be tested for HIV, COVID-19 for free in Russia
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev meets with migrants in Moscow
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia tells details of murder of taxi driver
Outflow of migrants leads to shortage of couriers, taxi drivers in Russia
Moscow blogger helps homeless Kyrgyzstani return to homeland
Russia simplifies acquisition of citizenship by foreigners with Russian children
Pedestrian crossing collapse in Moscow Oblast: Injured operated on
3,415 Kyrgyzstanis arrive from Sol-Iletsk by buses
PM instructs to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstanis injured in crossing collapse
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
3 November, Tuesday
13:12
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
13:08
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:06
547 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:52
400 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 60,279 in total
12:46
Second wave of COVID-19. Kazakhstan steps up restrictive measures at border